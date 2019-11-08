  1. Politics
8 November 2019 - 13:07

Netizens to launch Twitterstorm in support of Iran-Iraq close ties

Netizens to launch Twitterstorm in support of Iran-Iraq close ties

TEHRAN, Nov. 08 (MNA) – A large campaign with the hashtag "the Iraqi nation is not alone" is scheduled to take Twitter and Instagram by storm on Fri. in support of the close ties between Iranian and Iraqi nations during the recent foreign-orchestrated protests.

A large number of media activists will take to Twitter and Instagram today to raise awareness against attempts to divide the Iraqi and Iranian nations during the recent foreign-orchestrated protests.

The online campaign with slogans such as "Iran, Iraq cannot be separated", "Iraq is burning in the fire of sedition" and "Iraq will come out victorious," is an attempt against ill-wishers of the close and friendly relations between the two neighboring nations.

The campaign is planned to start from 18:00 to 24:00 Iranian time and from 17:30 to 23:30 GMT time.

KI

News Code 152034

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News