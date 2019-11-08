Netizens to launch Twitterstorm in support of Iran-Iraq close ties

A large number of media activists will take to Twitter and Instagram today to raise awareness against attempts to divide the Iraqi and Iranian nations during the recent foreign-orchestrated protests.

The online campaign with slogans such as "Iran, Iraq cannot be separated", "Iraq is burning in the fire of sedition" and "Iraq will come out victorious," is an attempt against ill-wishers of the close and friendly relations between the two neighboring nations.

The campaign is planned to start from 18:00 to 24:00 Iranian time and from 17:30 to 23:30 GMT time.

KI