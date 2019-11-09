Japan deplores Israel's new settlement plans in occupied Palestinian land

The Israeli regime has approval of plans to build around 2,000 new settlement units in the occupied West Bank in October, raising strong criticism against the move from the international community, including countries such as Turkey and Japan.

In a statement on Friday, the Foreign Ministry of Japan "deeply deplore[d] the continued settlement activities" by Israel "despite repeated calls from the international community including Japan for freezing such activities."

The statement condemned settlement activities as "in violation of international law", reiterating Japan's call on the Israeli regime to fully freeze those activities.

Japan strongly urges Israel to fully freeze its settlement activities including implementation of the construction plans that are undermining the viability of a two-state solution, the statement added.

MNA/PR