Syria on way to rule of law: Zarif

“Returned from Geneva where I met with Russian & Turkish FMs, & UN's #GeirOPederson, on eve of inauguration of Syria Constitutional Committee,” Zrif wrote.

“After years of devastating war, path to rule of law begins— thanks to #Astana process,” he added.

“Difficult road ahead, but no other alternative,” Zarif continued.

Zarif left the Swiss city of Geneva on Wednesday afternoon for Iran after holding a trilateral meeting with his Russian and Turkish counterparts on Syria on Tuesday.

While in Geneva on Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attended a press conference alongside his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, as well as Turkey's top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday. The three countries are the guarantors of peace in Syria as part of the so-called Astana Process.

He also met with Switzerland Deputy Foreign Minister Pascale Baeriswyl on Wednesday.

Zarif arrived in Geneva from Doha where he attended the 2019 Munich Security Conference (MSC) in the Qatari capital.

