FM Zarif meets Switzerland deputy FM

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks with Deputy Foreign Minister of Switzerland Pascale Baeriswyl on Wednesday in Geneva on the latest developments in bilateral relations, regional issues and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Zarif arrived in Geneva on Tuesday evening to take part in a meeting of foreign ministers of the member states of the Astana Process.

He attended a trilateral meeting with his Russian and Turkish counterparts and held talks with the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen on Tuesday night.

The meeting of foreign ministers of the three member states of the Astana Process was coinciding with the inaugural meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

The formation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee is the outcome of constant efforts by the Islamic Republic of Iran and the other partners within the framework of the Astana Process.

