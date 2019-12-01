Syria blames US for interfering constitutional committee's work

An official source at Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement to SANA that any opinions or statements by the United States or others are of no value and will not affect the work of the Committee and the nature of its dialogues and its form and content.

The Government of the Syrian Arab Republic confirms that this dialogue is a Syrian-Syrian one and no one has the right to interfere in it or support any party under any pretext, the source said.

The source concluded by emphasizing that the role of the United Nations, represented by its Special Envoy Geir Pedersen, is limited to facilitating the Committee’s discussions only.

The US State Department claimed on November 30 that the Syrian government’s delegation, which attended the second round of the committee’s consultations, requested preconditions which, according to Washington, "clearly violate the constitutional committee’s rules of procedure, and are a blatant attempt to delay the work of an important effort that is supported by both the Small Group and Astana Group."

MNA/TASS