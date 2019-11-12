Next Astana meeting expected late Nov. or early Dec.: Kazakh FM

"We have not yet received an official note from the guarantor states [Russia, Iran and Turkey] on holding the next round [of negotiations], talks are being conducted, and we expect to hold the next round in late November or early December," Smadiyarov said at a briefing on Monday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on November 6 that the next meeting in the Astana format could be held soon.

The Astana process was launched by Russia, Turkey and Iran in January 2017 to bring all warring parties in Syria to the negotiating table to complement the UN-sponsored peace talks in Geneva. So far, 13 meetings have been held.

Cooperation between the guarantors of peace in Syria has also been able to preserve the territorial integrity and national sovereignty and independence of Syria.

MNA/SANA