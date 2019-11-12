  1. Politics
12 November 2019 - 11:32

Next Astana meeting expected late Nov. or early Dec.: Kazakh FM

Next Astana meeting expected late Nov. or early Dec.: Kazakh FM

TEHRAN, Nov. 12 (MNA) – The next round of Astana talks on the crisis in Syria could be held in late November or early December in Kazakhstan’s Nur Sultan, Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s spokesman, Aibek Smadiyarov said.

"We have not yet received an official note from the guarantor states [Russia, Iran and Turkey] on holding the next round [of negotiations], talks are being conducted, and we expect to hold the next round in late November or early December," Smadiyarov said at a briefing on Monday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on November 6 that the next meeting in the Astana format could be held soon.

The Astana process was launched by Russia, Turkey and Iran in January 2017 to bring all warring parties in Syria to the negotiating table to complement the UN-sponsored peace talks in Geneva. So far, 13 meetings have been held.

Cooperation between the guarantors of peace in Syria has also been able to preserve the territorial integrity and national sovereignty and independence of Syria.

MNA/SANA

News Code 152195

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News