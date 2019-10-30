  1. Politics
Zarif leaves Geneva for Tehran after holing talks on Syria

TEHRAN, Oct. 30 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has left the Swiss city of Geneva on Wednesday afternoon for Iran after holding a trilateral meeting with his Russian and Turkish counterparts on Syria on Tuesday.

While in Geneva on Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attended a press conference alongside his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, as well as Turkey's top diplomat Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday. The three countries are the guarantors of peace in Syria as part of the so-called Astana Process 

He also met with Switzerland Deputy Foreign Minister Pascale Baeriswyl on Wednesday.

Zarif arrived in Geneva from Doha where he attended the 2019 Munich Security Conference (MSC) in the Qatari capital.

