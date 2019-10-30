Iran has close and strategic relations with Turkey

Speaking in a ceremony held in the Turkish Embassy in Tehran to mark the 96th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey, Chief of Staff of the Iranian President Mahmoud Vaezi congratulated the Turkish National Day on behalf of the Iranian government to the people and government of the neighboring country.

“Turkey is our good friend and neighbor,” Vaezi said, adding that Iran and Turkey “with about 500 kilometers of shared borders are two countries that have lived together peacefully for the past 400 years.”

Referring to the cultural and historical similarities between Iran and Turkey, the Iranian chief of staff stressed that Iran’s policy is to have close cooperation and deep relations with all its neighbors.

He added that the presidents of both countries have close and brotherly relations, noting that Rouhani and Erdogan have met 12 times over the past six years.

Vaezi also pointed out that the two countries aim to increase annual bilateral trade to target $30 billion.

He went on to point out that the joint commission of the two countries held its 27th meeting in Ankara very successfully a couple of weeks ago, adding that the sixth meeting of the Supreme Council of the two countries' cabinets will take place in the coming weeks.

The official further said the two neighbors’ relations are not limited to bilateral relations adding that the two nations also close stances on international developments.

He added that both countries oppose US and Western countries' use of sanctions as an instrument to put pressure on other nations. He also underlined that both nations oppose unilateralism and seek to resolve problems through diplomacy.

He further hailed the two countries' partnership in the Astana process along with Russia as successful to handle the crisis in Syria.

“We are happy that Turkey’s problem with Syria is resolved today,” Vaezi said.

