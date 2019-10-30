New crisis in Turkey-US relations

The issue of the Armenian Genocide by the Ottoman is perhaps the most sensitive issue in Turkish foreign policy, which has been used at various times by different Western countries as a leverage of pressure on their relations with Turkey.

Although many Western countries have already adopted similar bills in their parliaments regarding the Armenian Genocide and Turkey has repeatedly objected to this issue, the US Congress’s approval at the present time is considered as an attempt to use it as leverage on Turkey.

Turkish officials have also reacted strongly to the adoption of the Armenian Genocide bill in the US Congress on Tuesday.

Considering a political shameful decision made by US Congress, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that this decision is of no value to our government and our people.

Emphasizing this decision irrelevant, he mentioned that a major plot in the region was foiled by Turkey's Operation Peace Spring, and this issue caused the old cases to be resurrected again.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement also rejected a US congressional decision and resolution.

A statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry declared that the resolution was adopted in terms of US domestic policy, adding that it lacks legal and historical bases.

Emphasizing the aforementioned approval of the US congress violates international law and even US domestic law, the statement mentioned that there is no law in the international legal system that defines the 1915 events as genocide and the event must be examined in the context of history in accordance with the judgment of the European Court of Human Rights.

Referring to Turkey’s proposal for establishing a joint historical commission to investigate this issue in the year 2005, it added that the proposal was rejected by Armenia.

Chief advisor to the President of Turkey İbrahim Kalın also considered US congress resolution a political shameful decision.

Those accusing Turkey of genocide should first look at their history and their support to the Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia (ASALA) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), he wrote on his Twitter account.

The Director of Communications at the Turkish Presidency Fakhreddin Alton also wrote on his Twitter account commenting on US congressional decision that the US Congress adoption and the threat of sanctioning Turkey contradict the spirit of the two countries' strategic commitment.

Referring to the decision made by Turkey and US to increase the volume of their trade to $ 100 billion, he said that the US congressional approval comes at a time when the governments of the two countries are determined to increase the volume of trade to $ 100 billion and can disrupt US government policies.

Attempting to incite a NATO ally to support terrorist organizations is a strategic mistake and it cannot prevent Turkey from fighting with terrorist organizations and only damages the future of the two countries' relations, he added.

According to observers, the resolution will be a serious issue in Turkish society in the coming days and weeks and would seriously undermine the future of US-Turkish relations.

