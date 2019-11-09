Pompeo warns NATO may become 'obsolete'

“If nations believe that they can get the security benefit without providing NATO the resources that it needs, if they don’t live up to their commitments, there is a risk that NATO could become ineffective or obsolete,” Pompeo said after a speech in Berlin on Friday, according to Reuters.

The US secretary of state was echoing demands by President Donald Trump, who has long been accusing European NATO members of failing to provide their fair share of military spending and of relying too heavily on the US for their defense.

“Seventy years on … it [NATO] needs to grow and change,” Pompeo added. “It needs to confront the realities of today and the challenges of today.”

His remarks came a day after French president Emmanuel Macron lamented the “brain death of NATO” and responded “I don’t know” when asked whether he still believes in the treaty’s security agreement that an attack on one ally is an attack on all.

France and Germany have suggested a plan for creating a European army that could rival NATO, and better contribute to collective defense.

The EU has recently been making suggestions that Brussels could no longer rely on Washington to defend the NATO alliance, as distrust grows between the US and the EU.

MNA/PR