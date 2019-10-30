President Rouhani felicitates Turkey on Independence Day

The full text of President Hassan Rouhani’s message is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Your Excellency Mr Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Honourable President of the Republic of Turkey

I would like the offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of your country on the Independence Day of the Republic of Turkey.

Fortunately, the historical, friendly and brotherly relations between the Iranian and Turkish nations have always been developing. The forming of the Supreme Council of Cooperation and its regular holding of sessions, as well as the holding of various specialised commissions like the Joint Economic Commission, Joint Commission of Transportation, and Strategic Committee on Agriculture, have contributed to the further development of relations between the two countries.

Regional developments in the past decade and the significant role of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Turkey in resolving the issues have shown that the two neighbouring countries’ cooperation can have a determining role in guaranteeing peace and security and stability in regional states.

I wish Your Excellency health and success and the noble people of the Republic of Turkey prosperity and felicity.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

MNA/president.ir