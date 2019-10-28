Syrian army deploys troops to more areas between Ras al-Ayn and Qamishli

According to the SANA news agency, the Syrian army units continued to deploy to the Syrian-Turkish borders in Hasaka northern countryside from Ras al-Ayn eastern countryside in the west reaching al-Qamishli in the east and they fixed their posts on an axis that extends about 90 km while the other army units are continuing their deployment in other areas.

SANA ‘s reporter in Hasaka said that army units which started to deploy to the area of Tal Tamer in Hasaka northwestern countryside continued to move and they entered the villages and towns of Doudan, Qasir Sharak, Hasda Fouqani, Amouda, al-Jawharyia, Tal Hamdoun, Kharaza Fouqani, al-Dar, Abu Jarada, al-Qarmanyia, Karbashik, al-Salam Aleik, Rabet Haj Ibrahim, al-Arrada, Laboua, Faqira, al-Ibrahimiya, Msheirfet Asaad, Bab al-Faraj and al-Shukryia.

The reporter added that army units continued deployment to the Syrian-Turkish borders towards the east in completion of their deployment to the rest of the borders with Turkey.

On Sunday, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) started to withdraw from the borderline between Syria and Turkey in the implementation of the provisions of Sochi agreement between Russia and Turkey.

SANA cited an official source at Syria's Foreign and Expatriates Ministry as welcoming the withdrawal of armed groups in northern Syria to a depth of 30 km through direct coordination with the Syrian army.

MNA/PR