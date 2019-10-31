Ankara attaches great importance to relations with Tehran

He made the remarks speaking in a ceremony held in the Turkish Embassy in Tehran to mark the 96th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Turkey on Wednesday.

Turkey has always had good relations with its neighbors and friends, and has attracted friends, and scared foes, he added.

"We attach great importance to relations with Tehran because of our historical and very close ties with Iran", Ors said, adding he is pleased to convey the Turkish president’s warmest greetings to the Iranian government and nation.

The Chief of Staff of the Iranian President Mahmoud Vaezi attended the ceremony, too, where he said “among our neighbors, we have close and strategic relations with Turkey and the two countries aim to increase annual bilateral trade to target $30 billion.”

“Turkey is our good friend and neighbor,” Vaezi said, adding that Iran and Turkey “with about 500 kilometers of shared borders are two countries that have lived together peacefully for the past 400 years.”

