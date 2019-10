According to a Beirut-based TV channel Al-Mayadeen, an Israeli drone was detained in southern Lebanon on Thursday.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF), however, stated that a missile was launched to hit the aircraft, but missed it.

On October 23, an Israeli regime's spy drone crashed in southern Lebanon. The Lebanese National News Agency reported that the drone was shot down by a civilian with a hunting rifle over the Fatima Gate.

MNA/PR