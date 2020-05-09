VIDEO: Latest achievements of IRGC Aerospace Force

In May 2014, the Leader had a two-hour tour of the IRGC's Aerospace Exhibition where state-of-the-art equipment and hardware were showcased.

The advanced radar-evading US RQ-170 drone downed by the IRGC and its indigenized model developed by Iranian experts through reverse engineering were among the most important sections of the exhibition.

Ayatollah Khamenei also visited the IRGC's surface-to-surface missiles, including Zalzal, Persian Gulf, Hormuz 1, Hormuz 2, Fajr 5, Ra'ad 301 and solid-fuel, long-range Sejjil.

The Third of Khordad air defense system which has been completely designed and manufactured by Iranian experts was unveiled in the presence of the Iranian Supreme Leader. The Third of Khordad air defense system has been manufactured in 18 months. It has a range of 50 kilometers and it can concurrently trace four targets and simultaneously fire eight missiles.

Other achievements of the IRGC Aerospace Force were Tabas air defense system, a command-and-control center, different Ra'ad 1 and Ra'ad 2 air defense systems, different radars, including Bashir and Kavosh, and electronic warfare command-and-control center were also displayed in the exhibition.

The Iranian Supreme Leader praised the IRGC Aerospace Force commanders and personnel for their achievements, and said, "This exhibition gives the message of power and inner capability to our officials announcing that 'we can'."

