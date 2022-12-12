US ships sail through ways determined by Iran in Persian Gulf

When it comes to defense and security issues, the Islamic Republic of Iran does not need foreigners, because the Iranians have stood on their own feet, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said on Sunday.

Today, the Iranian military forces have stood firm against the enemy, he said, adding that they will sacrifice their lives to protect the flag of the Islamic Republic.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Tangsiri announced that IRGC Navy forces have manufactured a new vessel, named after late IRGC serviceman Habib Rouhi.

The missiles of the new naval vessel have a range of 300 kilometers, he added.

The commander said the new missile-launching vessel prevented two American warships from entering the Persian Gulf and ordered them to identify themselves last Monday, December 5.

The Iranian military forces are firmly standing against the enemies and force the Americans to sail through the courses that Iran has defined in the Persian Gulf, he added.

