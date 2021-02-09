IRGC vows to attain speed of 110 knots for its speedboats

On Monday, 340 speedboats capable of carrying and firing various missiles and rockets and supporting diving operations joined to IRGC Naval Combat Organization in Bandar Abbas, in the presence of IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri, Governor of Hormozgan, other government and military officials.

Of these speedboats, 214 have been built in knowledge-based companies, 115 in IRGC affiliated factories, IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri said, adding that 11 speedboats, also, have been produced in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense.

According to Tangsiri, during the current Iranian year, 112 missile launchers, 188 UAVs, Shahid Roudaki warship, and 340 speedboats have joined IRGC Navy in four stages.

Referring to the production of more than 100 warships in a small knowledge-based company, he said, “Despite the cruel sanctions of the enemies, in the current year, 60 missile-launching warships have been built domestically,”

Thanks to the Islamic Revolution, today, IRGC Navy has become self-sufficient in building vessels at any level, said.

The Iranian experts managed to increase the speed of these vessels to 94 knots, he said, promising that the speed of the new domestic vessels will reach 110 knots in the near future.

