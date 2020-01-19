  1. Politics
19 January 2020 - 21:00

Iran seizes 3 trespassing Kuwaiti fishing boats, arrests crew

Iran seizes 3 trespassing Kuwaiti fishing boats, arrests crew

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – The Islamic Revolution Guard Crops Navy announced that its forces have seized three trespassing Kuwaiti fishing boats off the coast of Mahshahr, Khuzestan province.

According to Captain Alireza Ahmadi, the commander of IRGC's Imam Hassan fleet, the boats had illegally entered Iran’s territorial waters.

He said that the boats were seized near Mahshahr oil platforms, adding that nine individuals have been arrested and handed over to the judiciary officials.

IRGC is responsible for ensuring the security of the Persian Gulf. Iran closely monitors all movements in its territorial waters, particularly in the Persian Gulf, to protect marine life and at the same time ensure the security of the country’s marine borders. Under Iran's law, fishing for rare marine creatures carries hefty cash fines.

MNA/IRN 83640260

News Code 154729

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News