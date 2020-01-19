Iran seizes 3 trespassing Kuwaiti fishing boats, arrests crew

According to Captain Alireza Ahmadi, the commander of IRGC's Imam Hassan fleet, the boats had illegally entered Iran’s territorial waters.

He said that the boats were seized near Mahshahr oil platforms, adding that nine individuals have been arrested and handed over to the judiciary officials.

IRGC is responsible for ensuring the security of the Persian Gulf. Iran closely monitors all movements in its territorial waters, particularly in the Persian Gulf, to protect marine life and at the same time ensure the security of the country’s marine borders. Under Iran's law, fishing for rare marine creatures carries hefty cash fines.

