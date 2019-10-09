Persian Gulf security to be established only through neighbors' coop.

Pointing to the unveiling of speed boats (90 knots), Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy Commander Admiral Alireza Tangsiri said on Wednesday that Iran will be able to produce speed boats (100 knots) vessels in the near future due to the presence of elite youth and high defensive ability and knowledge.

Being prepared in all areas is the only way to deal with the enemy, he mentioned, adding that it will ensure security and stability in the Persian Gulf.

Noting that the Persian Gulf belongs to all neighbors, Tangsiri said that Iran can establish security in the Persian Gulf with the cooperation and empathy of the neighbors, adding that the presence of foreigners is only for their own benefit in the region, and not for providing security.

The aliens are seeking to legitimize their illegal presence in the region under the pretext of security but they sell their weapons to some regional countries for war, he added.

