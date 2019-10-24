  1. Politics
Iran’s deterrence power humiliated enemies in all fronts: IRGC chief

TEHRAN, Oct. 24 (MNA) – Iran’s deterrent power has prevented its enemies from launching attacks on it, as the country has humiliated its enemies on the ground, in the sea and in the sky, says the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Addressing a public gathering in the southwestern city of Yasooj on Thursday, Major General Hossein Salami said Iran has already given its enemies and defeated and them on the ground, at sea, and in the air.

He said these defeats have, in fact, been humiliations for the enemies in all fronts, as they realized that they should not struggle with the Iranian nation.

Earlier this week, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri also warned the enemies, saying, "Iran’s armed forces have a heavy duty to provide security and effective deterrence against all this animosity, sanctions, pressures and threats against the country.”

“If there is no assault on Iran, it is because of this strong power against pressures,” he added.

