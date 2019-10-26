Iran following Iraq developments with sensitivity: FM spokesman

Commenting on the recent protests and unrest in some Iraqis cities, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Saturday evening that “the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the demands of the Iraqi people, which have been clearly underlined in the statements by religious clergymen (Marja) as well as Dr. Adel Abdul Mahdi, the Iraqi prime minister."

The foreign ministry spokesman also expressed deep regrets over the recent incidents in Iraq that have resulted in the loss of lives and injuring of dozens of people and the destruction of public properties and exploiting the legitimate demands of protesters and increased violence, underscoring "we are sure that the Iraqi government and people, and the Marja' can overcome the problems and step forward towards a development of Iraq through unity."

Mousavi also pointed out that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been a supporter of the Iraqi government and nation and “has provided its capabilities to our friendly, brotherly and neighboring Iraq at critical periods of time."

KI/4756808