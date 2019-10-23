Arbaeen procession has great political impacts: Pres. Rouhani

Speaking on Tuesday at the session of the Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution, President Hassan Rouhani said, “Fortunately, the tradition of Arbaeen procession has turned into a great, glorious event in the recent years and has become the symbol of unity and oneness of Muslims."

Rouhani then hailed the massive turnout to Arbaeen procession this year, saying 3.5 million of pilgrims were Iranians.

“Alongside its cultural and religious impacts of the Arbaeen procession, we are witnessing its great political effects,” said the president, adding, “While the enemies want to imply that our region is insecure and unstable, we are witnessing a mass procession in full security and peace."

Rouhani also commended the cooperation and coordination between Iranian and Iraqi authorities for holding the event.

The Iranian president then mentioned his last year visit to Iraq and said, “In my visit, we discussed free issuance of visas and the two countries’ authorities agreed on it. It was put into force from the beginning of this year, and during Arbaeen procession, visa requirement was lifted, which is a great step in holding the ceremony more gloriously."

Describing Arbaeen procession as the biggest opportunity for displaying unity and national integrity, he said, “Arbaeen is not restricted to any specific group, party or ethnic group."

Expressing hope for the connection of railways of the two countries in the near future, the president said, “The government is doing its best in this regard, so that the pilgrims can travel to Iraq easier, safer and faster."

He went on to appreciate all related organs and authorities, including the police, Ministry of Interior and the minister himself, for holding the event.

