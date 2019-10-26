  1. Politics
26 October 2019 - 09:07

Amir-Abdollahian:

US, Israel, SA taking advantage of Iraqis’ actual demands

US, Israel, SA taking advantage of Iraqis’ actual demands

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament speaker's special adviser on international affairs said the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia are taking advantage of the actual demands of the Iraqi people.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remark in a tweet on Friday, in reference to the recent spate of unrest in Iraq.

“The United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia, by taking advantage of the actual demands of Iraqi people and by using Ba’athists and insiders, are planning to create insecurity and instability, overthrow the people-elected government, and provide the condition for foreign interference,” the Parliament speaker's special adviser on international affairs said in the tweet.

“The solution is to pay serious attention to the livelihood requirements of the Iraqi people and the immediate withdrawal of American troops,” he added.

MNA/4755777

News Code 151591

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News