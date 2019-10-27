Al-Nujaba movement blames US for recent unrest in Iraq

Iraq's Islamic Resistance Movement Al-Nujaba has issued a statement on their website blaming the United States for the corruption and unrest in the country.

Al-Nujaba has urged the Iraqi protesters to comply with the advice of Iraqi clergymen (Marja) and not allow the Ba'athist and American occupiers to infiltrate the peaceful demonstrations.

The Iraqi Islamic Resistance movement also condemned the killing of Iraqi security forces and members of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

