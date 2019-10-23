Iran, Iraq FMs meet in Baku on NAM sidelines

During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the two sides conferred on issues of mutual interest as well as the latest regional developments, including the ongoing situation in northern Syria and Turkey’s incursion in the country.

The longstanding aggression against Yemen and the new initiative proposed by Tehran on the Persian Gulf region’s peace and security – Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) – were also discussed at the meeting.

The diplomats are in Baku to take part in a two-day ministerial meeting (Oct. 23-24), ahead of the 18th NAM Summit which will be held on Friday.

Azerbaijan will formally take over the chairmanship of NAM for the next three years at the Baku Summit.

NAM has 120 member-countries, 17 observer countries and 10 observer organizations, and aims to uphold anti-war and pacifist principles against imperialism in all its forms.

MNA/4754269