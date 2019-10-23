  1. Politics
Iraq calls on UN to force uninvited US troops out: report

TEHRAN, Oct. 23 (MNA) – The Iraqi government is taking legal action against the US troops that entered the country after their pullout from Syria without permission.

Baghdad did not give authorization for US forces to stay in Iraq, Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi reaffirmed on Wednesday, according to Russia Today.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday that US troops transiting from Syria would use Iraq to make preparations to go home and assured that the aim is not to "stay in Iraq interminably." Esper did not specify how long the American troops would be staying.

Washington removed its troops from northern Syria on foot of a Turkish offensive there.

