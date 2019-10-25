US has failed in advancing any of its plans in region

President Rouhani made the remarks in his meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in the Azeri capital of Baku on Friday.

The two countries of Iran and Venezuela have supported each other in all political and international assemblies, he said, adding, “other than strengthening financial and banking cooperation, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to transfer its experiences to Venezuela in the technical and agricultural fields, cyber infrastructures and modern technologies."

The cooperation and interaction of two countries of Iran and Venezuela can help strengthen bilateral ties in international levels, he emphasized.

Rouhani further reiterated that the United States has not been successful in any of its plans in the Middle East region.

He hailed the resistance of Iranian and Venezuelan nations in failing US plots in the international arena and added, “the two countries gave a good lesson to the US with their resistance and perseverance.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to expand its relationship with Venezuela wholeheartedly, Rouhani added.

In this meeting, President Rouhani invited his Venezuelan counterpart for an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

For his part, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro called for increased expansion of the bilateral relations between Iran and Venezuela and emphasized, “with their resistance against US excessive demands, the two countries of Iran and Venezuela forced the US to withdraw and accept defeat.”

Presently, all independent states have formed a united front against US extremist behaviors and this is very valuable, Maduro added.

MA/4755470