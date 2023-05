During the international track and field competitions in Turkey, Milad Naseh-Jahani succeeded in registering a quorum of 46.65 to win first place in the 400-meter competition.

After the Iranian runner, two Turkish athletes placed in second and third rank by registering a quorum of 46.69 and 46.75.

Earlier in the Turkish international tournament, shahla Mahmoudi and Hamideh Esmaelnejad in the women’s 400m hurdles and 100m, each won the championships.

