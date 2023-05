Hitting the record of 10.16 seconds in men’s 100m, Hasan Taftian, the Iranian sprinter gained the silver medal at the Jamaica Indoor Athletics Championships and stood in second place.

Kadrian Goldson ranked in the first place, while Rodney Brendon gained the bronze medal after Taftian.

Taftian has been training to prepare for the 2023 Asian Championships.

