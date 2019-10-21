  1. Culture
21 October 2019 - 09:28

‘Once A Woman’ goes to Carthage Film Festival in Tunisia

‘Once A Woman’ goes to Carthage Film Festival in Tunisia

TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) – Iranian feature ‘Once A Woman’, directed by Jalil Akbari Sehhat, will be screened at the 2019 Carthage Film Festival (CFF) in Tunisia.

‘Once A Woman’ depicts several characters and their search to learn more about themselves and the world around them.

The film is directed by Jalil Akbari Sehhat, written by Mohammad Rahmanian, and produced by by Azita Mogouee.

‘Once A Woman’ was shot in Kenya, Canada and Iran, with Ghazal Shakeri and Pezhman Hadavi playing the lead roles.

Established in 1966, Carthage Film Festival (CFF) is to date the oldest event of its kind still active in Africa. The Festival aims to promote the cinemas of African and Arab countries and enhance the South cinema in general, according to the event’s website.

The festival will be held on 26 Oct. to 2 Nov. in Tunis.

MS/SABA35706

News Code 151427

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News