‘Once A Woman’ goes to Carthage Film Festival in Tunisia

‘Once A Woman’ depicts several characters and their search to learn more about themselves and the world around them.

The film is directed by Jalil Akbari Sehhat, written by Mohammad Rahmanian, and produced by by Azita Mogouee.

‘Once A Woman’ was shot in Kenya, Canada and Iran, with Ghazal Shakeri and Pezhman Hadavi playing the lead roles.

Established in 1966, Carthage Film Festival (CFF) is to date the oldest event of its kind still active in Africa. The Festival aims to promote the cinemas of African and Arab countries and enhance the South cinema in general, according to the event’s website.

The festival will be held on 26 Oct. to 2 Nov. in Tunis.

