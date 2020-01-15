Okinawa to screen Iranian film 'Douch' with Japanese dub

Dubbed in Japanese, the Iranian film will be screened as part of a special program for children on Okinawa island on February 8th, 2020.

According to the event’s organizers, the sixth children's international film festival of Okinawa is being held with help from 130 Japanese voice actors with an aim to make the movies more comprehensible for the young audience.

‘Douch’ was previously screened at the competition program of the Japanese film festival on December 18th and 19th.

The film narrates the story of a ten-year-old boy, Gholamreza, who is looking for money to replace his old bicycle. During his pursuit, he comes upon a contest that promises enough money for a new bicycle if he can manage to teach an illiterate person in the village how to read and write. Gholam decides to take part in the contest, and his pupil is a grouchy 90-year-old woman with really poor eyesight and hearing, who does not want to learn anything.

The film had previously taken part at the 59th Zlin International Festival for Children and Youth in the Czech Republic and the 10th DYTIATKO International Children’s Media Festival in Ukraine.

MS/4826174