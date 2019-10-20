'Driving Lessons' participating at Shnit filmfest. in Switzerland

The film tells the story of Bahareh, a young girl who, according to Iranian law, must have a man from among her relatives accompany her on driving lessons so she and her male instructor won’t be alone.

It has won the Special Jury Award at the 13th Film Festival for Women's Rights (FIWOM) in South Korea, as well as the award for best short drama at the 13th edition of the I Will Tell International Film Festival in London.

With 6 festival locations, more than 65 screenings and an attendance of around 15,000, the Shnit International Short Film Festival is the largest festival of its kind in Switzerland.

The 17th edition of the event is currently underway in various cities around the world, including Bern, Buenos Aires, Cape Town, Cairo, San Jose, Hong Kong, Moscow and New York, and will wrap up on 28th October. The awarding ceremony will be held on 28th Oct. in New York.

