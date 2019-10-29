Zarif reiterates call on Arab states for confidence-building

Speaking to Aljazeera on Tuesday while in Qatar to attend the 2019 Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Doha, the top Iranian diplomat once again invited the regional countries to join the Iran peace initiative, dubbed as Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE), as outlined by the President Rouhani at the UN General Assembly meeting.

Furthermore, back in May and on a trip to Iraq, the Iranian foreign minister offered to sign non-aggression agreements with all countries in the Persian Gulf region and said that Iran was seeking the best of relations with Arab states.

In his interview today, the Iranian foreign minister also warned the United States that a war would benefit no one, while underlining that the US President Donald Trump cannot impose a unilateral agreement on Iran.

He also referred to Iran nuclear deal or the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), from which the US withdrew in May 2018, underscoring that any agreement on Iran nuclear program needs to meet the interests of every side.

