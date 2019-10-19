Iranian senior military chief in China to attend intl. security forum

Heading a high-ranking military delegation, Brigadier General Rabbani is scheduled to participate in the Xiangshan forum, which will be held from October 20-22 in Beijing.

The three-day summit is aimed at discussing important regional and international security issues, inter-state relations and international order, as well as security risks management in the Asia and Pacific region.

Safeguarding peace and stability in the Asian continent with regard to the new security conditions and in keeping with the UN Security Council Charter as well as adhering to its goals are of other issues that will be addressed at Xiangshan Security Forum.

Global security and arms control, technology and international security, artificial intelligence and future weaponry, maritime security, maritime security engineering, trust-building strategies, security in the Middle East, as well as international cooperation in the fight against terrorism are the pivots of the three-day conference.

