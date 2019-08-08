US maritime coalition to compromise Middle East security

Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, in separate phone conversations with his Qatari, Omani and Kuwaiti counterparts, congratulated them on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and discussed the latest developments in the region, especially the US’ provocative moves regarding the Persian Gulf security.

During the separate talks, Hatami highlighted Iran’s continuous efforts to maintain the peace and security all over the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian minister stressed that the region’s security should be provided by the regional states, calling for a constructive dialogue between the neighboring countries to boost their cooperation regarding the matter.

Noting that the trans-regional powers that have been busy for decades to create rifts between the neighboring countries, Brigadier General Hatami reiterated that the US’ so-called coalition, just like its other measures, would bear no result but to increase the tensions in the region.

Washington has developed a plan to create a military coalition escort foreign vessels sailing through the Strait of Hormuz in the strategic Persian Gulf. However, key Washington allies Germany and Japan have refused to join, and France has expressed reservations about the US’ provocative initiative.

MNA/4688045