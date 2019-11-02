Rouhani sends letter on Iran’s Hormuz Peace Endeavor to Arab leaders

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Seyyed Abbas Mousavi confirmed the media reports that President Rouhani had sent a letter to the heads of member states of Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) and Iraq in which he calls for their collaboration on Iran’s Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE).

The HOPE was outlined by President Rouhani during his address to the recent UN General Assembly meeting back in Septemeber.

Mousavi said that the Iranian president in his letter has called on Arab heads of states to collaborate on the probable amendments and its implementation.

"This shows the seriousness of the Islamic Republic of Iran and attaching great importance to the regional countries in ensuring stability and security in the Persian Gulf region," according to the Iranian FM spokesman.

He further pointed out that FM Zarif will soon send a letter to the UN Secretary-General in that regard as well.

