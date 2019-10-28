Kuwait mulling over Iran’s HOPE initiative

Kuwait has received the initiative and is reviewing it precisely, he said, adding, “as soon as the decision is made, it will be notified to Tehran.”

Khaled al-Jarallah also pointed to the efforts made by Kuwait and Iraq in provision of security of borders in the region.

Turning to the killing of ISIL Chieftain Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and the possibility of outbreak of terrorist attacks, he said, “we are in coordination with the countries of the region to counter these attacks.”

