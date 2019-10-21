Iranian amb., Russian deputy FM discuss Persian Gulf, Middle East affairs

The two sides, also conferred on Iran’s initiative for peace in Hormuz, called the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE), and Russia's plan on ensuring security in the Persian Gulf.

They also exchanged views about the Turkish President’s visit to Sochi to visit his Russian counterpart besides recent unrest in Syria.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet his Russian counterpart in Russia on Oct. 22, according to a statement by Presidential Communications Directorate.

Erdogan and Vladimir Putin will meet in Sochi, a Russian coastal city, as part of Erdogan’s one-day visit to Russia. Putin invited Erdogan to visit Russia to discuss Syria during a call between the two leaders on Oct. 15, amid pressure on Turkey to halt its operation in north Syria.

