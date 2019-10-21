  1. Politics
21 October 2019 - 16:56

Iranian amb., Russian deputy FM discuss Persian Gulf, Middle East affairs

Iranian amb., Russian deputy FM discuss Persian Gulf, Middle East affairs

TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) – In a meeting on Monday, Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei and Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Special Envoy for Middle Eastern and African Countries Mikhail Bogdanov discussed recent issues about the Middle East and the Persian Gulf.

The two sides, also conferred on Iran’s initiative for peace in Hormuz, called the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE), and Russia's plan on ensuring security in the Persian Gulf.

They also exchanged views about the Turkish President’s visit to Sochi to visit his Russian counterpart besides recent unrest in Syria. 

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet his Russian counterpart in Russia on Oct. 22, according to a statement by Presidential Communications Directorate.

Erdogan and Vladimir Putin will meet in Sochi, a Russian coastal city, as part of Erdogan’s one-day visit to Russia. Putin invited Erdogan to visit Russia to discuss Syria during a call between the two leaders on Oct. 15, amid pressure on Turkey to halt its operation in north Syria.

MNA/FNA 13980729000755

News Code 151455

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News