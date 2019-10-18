Arbaeen has turned into ‘nightmare’ for enemies

“Arbaeen has turned into a nightmare for the Global Arrogance and you see that they have boycotted the news about it while also throwing Iraq into disarray before the event,” he said.

“The world is witnessing a great, unique and stunning event. Arbaeen is a magnificent, outstanding and inspiring phenomenon. This is a miracle from believers’ perspective that millions of pilgrims travel to Karbala by foot,” he added.

“This gathering enjoys ethnic, racial, and religious diversity. Are we able to describe this with its so many aspects and features?” he framed, adding, “Undoubtedly, as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution put it, this is a divine and spiritual phenomenon that cannot actually be described.”

“This is the logic of Arbaeen which will make Islam victorious,” he highlighted.

Arbaeen, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (PBUH).

Each year, millions of people flock to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hossein is located, to perform mourning rites. This year, Arbaeen falls on Saturday, October 19.

