40 states to attend Arbaeen 3rd Intl. Congress on Health

Iraq, Lebanon, the US, England, Pakistan, and Bahrain will be among the participants of the event, said the head of the Congress at a press conference on Monday.

Abolreza Pazouki added that the religious event will be held with the participation of over 2,000 attendees from various fields of medical sciences, the owners of pilgrimage Moukeb, and Iran’s Red Crescent Society.

Iran is considered one of the top five countries in the world in terms of primary health care, he further noted.

The Congress is scheduled to be held in Tehran on August 2-4, 2023.

Arbaeen pilgrimage, aka Arbaeen trek, is a characteristic spiritual exercise in which thousands of participants from various nationalities partake.

The long treks will be destined for Karbala, where Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is laid to rest.

The event marks an end to the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions at the Battle of Karbala on Muharram 10 in the year 61 AH (680 CE).

