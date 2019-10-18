VP Jahangiri to leave for Iraqi holy city of Najaf tomorrow

The First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri will leave for Iraq on Saturday morning to participate at the religious ceremony of Arbaeen, pay a visit to the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (pbuh) in Najaf and hold meetings with Iraqi authorities in charge of holding Arbaeen ceremony.

According to the report, the Iranian vice president is also planned to join the Arbaeen trek between the two holy cities of Najaf and Karbala and visit makeshifts camps set up by Iraqis and Iranians known as Mawkibs to host Arbaeen pilgrims. He is also going to express the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the Arbaeen pilgrimage and express gratitude to neighboring Iraq for hosting the million-people Arbaeen ceremony every year.

Every year, millions of Shia Muslims even Sunni Muslims, Christians and Zoroastrians, etc. from various nationalities depart for the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala to commemorate the 40th day (Arbaeen in Arabic) after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH) in the battle of Karbala on Ashura Day in 680 AD.

