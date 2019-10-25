US, its allies only understand language of power

“America, the Zionist regime, and some regional states only understand one language and that is the language of power,” he said while addressing the Friday prayers sermon in Tehran.

He went on to say that what has deterred America from attacking Iran is the country’s defense power, the strong Islamic Resistance Front, and unity among Iranian people.

“The strategy of America and the Zionist regime against Iran since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution has been waging war and continuous countering against the Islamic Republic; this strategy is now being used by US President against the whole international community,” he said.

“Countries which seek to defend their national interest against these excessive demands should be equipped with political, scientific, defense, and economic power and secure their interests with a tone led by authority,” Aboutorabi-Fard added.

He went on to say that the Iranian nation talks with world powers with a language of logic which is supported by different capabilities of the country.

MNA/ 4755515