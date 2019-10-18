Arbaeen makeshifts camps (Mawkibs)

TEHRAN, Oct. 18 (MNA) – Iraqis and Iranians host millions of Arbaeen pilgrims in Iraq by setting up makeshifts camps, known as Mawkibs where they provide pilgrims with free food and shelter during the great march of Arbaeen.

Every year, millions of Shia Muslims even Sunni Muslims, Christians and Zoroastrians, etc. from various nationalities depart for the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala to commemorate the 40th day (Arbaeen in Arabic) after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH) in the battle of Karbala on Ashura Day in 680 AD.