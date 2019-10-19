  1. Politics
19 October 2019 - 13:45

Leader urges youth to be steadfast on right path to benefit all

Leader urges youth to be steadfast on right path to benefit all

TEHRAN, Oct. 19 (MNA) – Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called on the youth to keep up their efforts on the right path so they would benefit their country and the world.

He made the remarks in a ceremony held at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Hussainia on Saturday to commemorate Arbaeen, the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein (PBUH).

In his brief speech at the end of the ceremony, the Leader expressed gratitude for the enthusiastic and sincere mourning ceremony held by the youth and said, “The sincerity and [spiritual] illumination of you dear ones are very precious and I always ask God to keep you and me perpetually steadfast on the right path.”

“If you are steadfast on the right path, the country will improve, and the world and mankind will benefit from the outcomes,” Ayatollah Khamenei asserted.

MNA/Khamenei.ir

News Code 151373

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News