Leader urges youth to be steadfast on right path to benefit all

He made the remarks in a ceremony held at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Hussainia on Saturday to commemorate Arbaeen, the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hossein (PBUH).

In his brief speech at the end of the ceremony, the Leader expressed gratitude for the enthusiastic and sincere mourning ceremony held by the youth and said, “The sincerity and [spiritual] illumination of you dear ones are very precious and I always ask God to keep you and me perpetually steadfast on the right path.”

“If you are steadfast on the right path, the country will improve, and the world and mankind will benefit from the outcomes,” Ayatollah Khamenei asserted.

MNA/Khamenei.ir