‘A House for You’ goes to EnergaCAMERIMAGE filmfest. in Poland

‘A House for You’ is about a 30-year old man from a faraway village in northern Iran who is bankrupted, and at the same time, finds out he has progressive lung cancer. He makes a series of new decisions for continuing his life.

The Iranian documentary has made it into the line-up of the Documentary Features Competition "IMAGE OF THE WORLD AND WORLD IN IMAGES" of the 27th edition of the International Film Festival of the Art of Cinematography EnergaCAMERIMAGE.

The aim of the competition is to recognize the art of documentary filmmaking as creative interpretation of reality. Putting emphasis on the visual and aesthetic aspects of the selected nonfiction entries, the jury awards the best cinematographers in the competition, according to the event’s website.

The 27th edition of the festival will be held on 9-16 November 2019 in Poland.

