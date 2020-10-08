Iranian documentaries shine at 5 Intl. Filmfest. in 1 month

Iran’s House of Documentary announced that from early September to October 2020, some Iranian documentaries have managed to take part in 5 international film festivals and won awards.

During this period, the Iranian films 'Saad's Olive Tree' by Ahmad Zayeri and 'The Old Man and the Singer' by Amir Osanlou participated in the first Syrian Lilon International Film Festival in which "The Old Man and the Singer" won the statuette of the best documentary.

Also, the documentary "Simulation of Mr. Yellow" directed by Mahan Khomamipoor has been nominated for the best documentary in the second edition of the Sheffield Short Film Festival in the United Kingdom.

Representing the Iranian cinema at the international level, "Simulation of Mr. Yellow" also took part in the fifth edition of the French Festival of Lights in Lyon.

Also, it is set that the first Carpathian Mountain International Film Festival in Ukraine host the Iranian clip "Sistan and Baluchestan".

Two documentaries "Lack" directed by Fatemeh Zolfaghari and "Simulation of Mr. Yellow" take part in the tenth edition of a Swedish film festival on behalf of Iran’s House of Documentary.

RHM/5042602