Iranian "Ojaq" wins at Religion Today Filmfest. in Italy

The Iranian film "Ojaq" won an award for the best short documentary at the 23rd edition of Religion Today Film Festival in Italy.

Earlier, “Ojaq” was nominated for the grand prize of the 23rd edition of this Italian film festival.

“Ojaq” is about the Qashqai Clan, their folk customs, as well as the status and role of the oven (Ojaq in Persian) among the people of the tribe, Ali Bolandnazar, the director of the film told a reporter in Mehr News Agency.

This short documentary has also nominated for the Tourism Section Award of the 6th Bosnian-Herzegovinian Film Festival as well as many domestic film festivals.

The 23rd edition of the Religion Today Film Festival took place from 23 to 30 September 2020.

Religion Today Film Festival is conceived and organized by the cultural nonprofit Association "BiancoNero", situated in Trento (North Italy), as an international and itinerant festival dedicated to the religious cinema for a culture of dialogue and peace.

RHM/5038631