‘Kiarostami and His Missing Cane’ named best doc at Salto filmfest. in Uruguay

The documentary ‘Kiarostami and His Missing Cane’, directed by Mahmoudreza Sani and produced by Behrouz Neshan, is the latest narrative on the late, world-renowned Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami.

The piece attempts to depict Kiarostami’s worldview and his perspective on life and cinema.

The fourth edition of Salto Independent Film Festival was held on October 14 – 18, 2019 in the city of Salto in Uruguay.

The film had previously taken part at Eurasia International Monthly Film Festival in Russia.

