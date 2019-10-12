‘Family Relations’ goes to 62nd DOK Leipzig Filmfest.

‘Family Relations’ is about Haji BABA with his children and their strange relations. All the members of the large Iranian family are against the father and the director tries to stay on top of the jungle of different statements.

The 62nd edition of the event will be held from 28 October to 3 November 2019.

