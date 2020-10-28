'Family Relations' goes to German film festival

Directed by Nasser Zamiri, ‘Family Relations’ is about Haji BABA with his children and their strange relations. All the members of the large Iranian family are against the father and the director tries to stay on top of the jungle of different statements.

The Iranian documentary has previously participated in Helsinki Documentary Film Festival in Finland. It is also vying at the 62nd DOK Leipzig which is underway in Germany.

The 2020 edition of Exground, the festival of independent and experimental cinema will be held Wiesbaden from November 13-22.

MR/5058371